Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.81

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

