Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.41 Million

Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $144.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

