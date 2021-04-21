Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

