Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
