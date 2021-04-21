Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.39.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $44.14 on Monday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $6,557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.