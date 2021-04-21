Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $41.65 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

