Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

CMA stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

