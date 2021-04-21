Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.51 ($6.49).

ETR CBK opened at €4.85 ($5.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.15.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

