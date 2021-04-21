Comparing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and WOWI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.62 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -132.11 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Accel Entertainment and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

