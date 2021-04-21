Comparing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.87 $4.30 million $0.01 1,961.00 Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 7.29 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -16.33

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Endeavour Silver on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

