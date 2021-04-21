Comparing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 3.63 -$239.00 million $0.02 1,794.00 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

New Age Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 12 1 2.78 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential downside of 30.88%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan -0.73% 1.56% 0.67% New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

