Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.50.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $21.90 on Monday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

