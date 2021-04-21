Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

