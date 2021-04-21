Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 90,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

