Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $792.80 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,050.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.17 or 0.04365382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.93 or 0.00483056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.01720699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00709411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00556496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.92 or 0.00450345 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00245536 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 824,185,138 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.