Congress Park Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.