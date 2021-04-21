CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

CNMD stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

