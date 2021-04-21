Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CNTB) Quiet Period To Expire on April 28th

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CNTB) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares had issued 11,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

CNTB opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

