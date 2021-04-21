Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.