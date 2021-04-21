Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,428.75 and last traded at $1,432.41. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,457.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,852.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.89.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.