Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 19,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 4,165 call options.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.