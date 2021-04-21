ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WISH. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.