Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

