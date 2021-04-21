Contrasting Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trillium Therapeutics and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Shiseido 2 2 2 0 2.00

Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.55%. Given Trillium Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trillium Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics $120,000.00 7,924.03 -$41.62 million ($1.38) -6.69 Shiseido $10.38 billion 2.72 $676.77 million $1.72 41.09

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Trillium Therapeutics. Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics N/A -70.00% -28.84% Shiseido -1.33% 0.95% 0.40%

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats Shiseido on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and general merchandising stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

