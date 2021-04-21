Cordant Inc. Takes $490,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 6,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,075. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

