Cordant Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Align Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $18.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $614.55. 12,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,693. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.67 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

