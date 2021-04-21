Cormark Cuts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$0.85

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price objective on RediShred Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

