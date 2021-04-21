Cormark Weighs in on Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.15.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

