Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

CTVA opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

