CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.23

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,360,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,395 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,293. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

