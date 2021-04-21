Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Acquires £16,000 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 64.52 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £177.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. Costain Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.99.

Get Costain Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.