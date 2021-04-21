Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.49. 17,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

