Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Trading Down 2.5%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 1,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

About Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.