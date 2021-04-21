Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of COUR opened at $41.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

