Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.42 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

