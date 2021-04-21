Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.