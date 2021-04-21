Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 391.90, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

