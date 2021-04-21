Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GSEFF opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Covivio has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

