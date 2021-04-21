Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.