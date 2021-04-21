Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $508,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28.

