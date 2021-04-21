Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

