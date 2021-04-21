Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 131 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 327,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 76,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.