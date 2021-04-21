Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,865.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

