Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.