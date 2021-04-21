Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRCT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

