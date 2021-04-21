CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.