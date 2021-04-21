Critical Contrast: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 6 1 0 2.00 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $66.38, suggesting a potential downside of 23.34%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87% Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $236.98 million 16.73 $15.42 million ($0.10) -865.80 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.30 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.57

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

