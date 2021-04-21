Critical Contrast: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) vs. Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HEXO and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HEXO and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 20.02%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 10.58 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -5.44 Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats HEXO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

