Critical Review: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polar Power and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.80 million 4.60 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 113.94%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.