Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.48

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.22, with a volume of 2220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

