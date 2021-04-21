CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) will post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

